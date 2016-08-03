FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Federal Reserve Board says ordered Goldman Sachs to pay $36.3 mln over data leak
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 3, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Federal Reserve Board says ordered Goldman Sachs to pay $36.3 mln over data leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board:

* Ordered Goldman Sachs to pay $36.3 million civil money penalty for unauthorized use of confidential supervisory information

* Said it is instituting enforcement proceedings against Joseph Jiampietro, former managing director at Goldman Sachs

* Enforcement proceedings against Joseph Jiampietro seek to impose a fine and permanently bar him from the banking industry

* Also ordered Goldman Sachs group to implement enhanced program to ensure proper use of confidential supervisory information Source text - bit.ly/2aTmZZw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.