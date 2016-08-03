FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotest: altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008
#Healthcare
August 3, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biotest: altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008

* Tax Office Offenbach am Main served to Biotest AG altered tax assessments for corporate tax, solidarity tax and trade tax for years 2005 until 2008

* Alterations are based on investigations by tax authorities and public prosecutor in connection with Russia business of Biotest AG

* This leads to liabilities for tax and interest totalling to approx. 20 million euros ($22.34 million)

* Company will have tax assessments evaluated by their tax consultants

* According to our first appraisal this approach by financial authorities is conflicting with recently published decisions by Federal Fiscal Court on tax deduction of operating expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

