a year ago
BRIEF-Hikma sees FY revenue between $2-$2.1 bln
August 3, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hikma sees FY revenue between $2-$2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Trading statement

* Performed well in first half of 2016

* Continue to expect group revenue to be in range of $2.0 bln to $2.1 bln for full year

* Expect West-Ward Columbus revenue to increase to between $700 mln to $750 mln in 2017 as new product launches accelerate

* For full year, we continue to expect revenue for combined generics business to be in range of $640 mln to $670 mln

* Expect to achieve cost savings in range of $35 mln to $45 mln by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

