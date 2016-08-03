BRIEF-Vodafone says European Commmission clears Liberty Global deal

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Vodafone / Liberty Global welcome Dutch clearance

* Having already received a number of expressions of interest, parties will now proceed with sale process

* This represents a structural remedy offered by parties to address any concerns regarding overlap between fixed telecoms and TV activities of Vodafone and Ziggo in netherlands

* Divestment could potentially also include MVNO access subject to agreement on commercial terms

* Commitments entail divestment of Vodafone Netherlands' consumer fixed unit, before closing of proposed merger of two companies' Dutch ops

* European Commission concluded that deal, as modified by commitments offered by parties, does not raise any competition concerns