a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Canada at 'AAA'; outlook stable
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump's natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
August 3, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Canada at 'AAA'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Canada at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Canada - Federal budget deficit will start to narrow again in 2017/18

* Fitch On Canada - Trudeau government which took office in November 2015 will increase government spending to mitigate economic impact of oil price fall

* Fitch On Canada - Slower GDP growth,lower oil prices impact on national income, have caused fiscal outlook to deteriorate compared to last review Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

