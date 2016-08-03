BRIEF-Fitch affirms Canada at 'AAA'; outlook stable

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Canada at 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Canada - Federal budget deficit will start to narrow again in 2017/18

* Fitch On Canada - Trudeau government which took office in November 2015 will increase government spending to mitigate economic impact of oil price fall

* Fitch On Canada - Slower GDP growth,lower oil prices impact on national income, have caused fiscal outlook to deteriorate compared to last review Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)