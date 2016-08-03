FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo says no material impact from Brexit vote
August 3, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo says no material impact from Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co says Brexit vote did not have material impact on its United Kingdom or other foreign exposure as of June 30, 2016

* Wells Fargo & Co - High end of range of reasonably possible potential litigation losses in excess of co's liability for probable and estimable losses was about $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Wells Fargo says has identified exposure to increased loss from U.S. borrowers from potential impact of regional or worldwide economic downturn on U.S.

* Wells Fargo estimates that $1.1 billion (pre tax) of deferred net gains on derivatives in oci at june 30, will be reclassified into net interest income during next 12 months

* Wells Fargo & Co - "We will continue to monitor the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union and assess the related risks"

* Wells Fargo says its UK exposure on ultimate risk basis at June 30, 2016, was $27.1 billion, or about 1 percent of total assets Source text: bit.ly/2aJdXhX

