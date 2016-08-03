BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 loss $0.75/shr; says to aqcuire assets in Anadarko Basin

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc announces 2016 second quarter financial and operating results, Anadarko Basin acquisition, and increases 2016 production guidance

* Entry into an agreement for a $27.1 mln acquisition of assets in Anadarko Basin

* Lowering full year 2016 capital guidance by 10 pct

* Average daily net production for Q2 2016 of 18.6 mboe/d, with oil production of 4.4 mbbl/d

* Entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 26,000 net acres in Anadarko Basin for $27.1 mln

* Expects to fund acquisition with cash on hand

* Total operating revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 were $29.1 mln as compared to $53.9 mln

* Projected average production for full year 2016 is expected to be between 17.9 mboe/d and 19.4 mboe/d

* Q3 2016 production is projected to be between 17.5 mboe/d and 18.5 mboe/d

* Qtrly total operating revenues $29.1 mln vs $53.9 mln

* Qtrly shr loss $0.75

* Q2 shr view $-0.06, rev view $44.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S