FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 loss $0.75/shr; says to aqcuire assets in Anadarko Basin
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy posts Q2 loss $0.75/shr; says to aqcuire assets in Anadarko Basin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc announces 2016 second quarter financial and operating results, Anadarko Basin acquisition, and increases 2016 production guidance

* Entry into an agreement for a $27.1 mln acquisition of assets in Anadarko Basin

* Lowering full year 2016 capital guidance by 10 pct

* Average daily net production for Q2 2016 of 18.6 mboe/d, with oil production of 4.4 mbbl/d

* Entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 26,000 net acres in Anadarko Basin for $27.1 mln

* Expects to fund acquisition with cash on hand

* Total operating revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 were $29.1 mln as compared to $53.9 mln

* Projected average production for full year 2016 is expected to be between 17.9 mboe/d and 19.4 mboe/d

* Q3 2016 production is projected to be between 17.5 mboe/d and 18.5 mboe/d

* Qtrly total operating revenues $29.1 mln vs $53.9 mln

* Qtrly shr loss $0.75

* Q2 shr view $-0.06, rev view $44.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.