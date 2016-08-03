FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan updates on Brexit impact
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan updates on Brexit impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co On Brexit

* JPMorgan Chase & Co On Brexit - "Possible that under some scenarios, changes to firm's legal entity structure, operations would be required "

* Jpmorgan Chase & Co On Brexit - Changes to legal entity structure might result in "less efficient operating model" across firm's European legal entities

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Does not believe any likely scenarios from Brexit would threaten viability of firm's business units or ability to serve clients in EU, UK Source text: bit.ly/2avgpG1

