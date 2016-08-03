FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novatel Wireless says approves a restructuring plan
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novatel Wireless says approves a restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Novatel Wireless Inc

* Restructuring resulted in reduction of headcount of novatel wireless by 45 persons, or approximately 24%

* Size of ctrack and fw's workforces were not impacted

* Restructuring is expected to yield approximately $8 million of annual cost savings

* Estimates that restructuring will be fully implemented by q4 of 2016

* Expects to recognize approximately $0.5 million of pre-tax restructuring charges consisting of employee severance payments

* Approved a restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
