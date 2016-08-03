BRIEF-Novatel Wireless says approves a restructuring plan

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Novatel Wireless Inc
* Restructuring resulted in reduction of headcount of novatel wireless by 45 persons, or approximately 24%
* Size of ctrack and fw's workforces were not impacted
* Restructuring is expected to yield approximately $8 million of annual cost savings
* Estimates that restructuring will be fully implemented by q4 of 2016
* Expects to recognize approximately $0.5 million of pre-tax restructuring charges consisting of employee severance payments
* Approved a restructuring plan