a year ago
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley updates on trading assets
August 3, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley updates on trading assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley - increases in trading assets, primarily U.S. government agency securities whose valuations increased as U.S. Treasury yields reached multiyear lows in wake of the U.K. Referendum

* Morgan Stanley - At June 30, 2016, co's country risk exposures in the U.K. included net exposures of $17,064 million - SEC filing

* Morgan Stanley - Total assets increased to $829 billion at june 30, from $787 billion at Dec 31, 2015, due to increases in trading assets Source text: bit.ly/2awjVDn Further company coverage:

