August 3, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan trims estimate of possible legal losses in excess of reserves to $3.3 bln in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase - Related to U.K. leaving European Union, currently co does not believe any of the likely identified scenarios would threaten viability of co's business units

* JPMorgan Chase - However, it is possible that under some scenarios, changes to co's legal entity structure and operations would be required

* JPMorgan Chase - Changes to co's legal entity structure and operations might result in a less efficient operating model across co's European legal entities

* JPMorgan Chase - Says pending litigation brought by Deutsche Bank National Trust against the FDIC and JPMorgan Chase Bank as defendants

* Term sheet to also resolve JPMorgan Chase Bank's outstanding indemnification claims pursuant to terms of the purchase & assumption agreement

* Says Co, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co and FDIC have signed a term sheet to resolve pending litigation brought by Deutsche Bank National Trust Co

* Pending litigation relates to alleged breaches of certain representations and warranties given by certain Washington Mutual affiliates in connection with mortgage securitization agreements

* Estimate of aggregate range of reasonably possible losses, in excess of reserves established, for its legal proceedings is from $0 to about $3.3 billion at june 30, 2016

* Trims estimate of possible legal losses in excess of reserves to $3.3 billion in june from $3.5 billion in March Source text: bit.ly/2avgpG1 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
