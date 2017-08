Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* On july 28, co, canadian national railway co agreed to settle a lawsuit commenced by canadian national railway against co

* Formal dismissal of lawsuit against all of defendants is pending

* Terms of settlement are confidential

* Confirms that any amounts payable to cn in connection with settlement would not be material to company Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aRltKp) Further company coverage: