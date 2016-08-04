FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tengram Capital Partners to acquire majority interest of Algenist
August 4, 2016

BRIEF-Tengram Capital Partners to acquire majority interest of Algenist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Terravia Holdings Inc

* Tengram capital partners to acquire majority interest of prestige skincare brand algenist and announces broader beauty and personal care partnership with terravia

* Says upon close of transaction, terravia will retain an ownership interest in algenist of approximately 20%

* To contribute significant capital to business to accelerate broader commercialization. At close, terravia will receive approximately $20 million

* Says upon close of transaction, terravia to continue to supply active ingredients formulated in algenist product line

* Says terravia's board of directors has approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

