Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj :

* Q2 operating profit 0.8 million euros ($891,520.00) versus 1.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 net sales 16.4 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago

* Decided to give no guidance on operating result

* Expects 2016 revenue to grow from 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8973 euros)