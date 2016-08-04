FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system
August 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Slovenia's banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moody's On Slovenia Banks

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on slovenia's banking system

* Outlook expresses expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in slovenia over the next 12-18 months

* Forecast nonperforming loans to average about 13% of total bank lending by year-end 2016, down from 15.4% at year-end 2015

* Funding and liquidity for the country's banks is also likely to stabilise over the outlook period

* Expect loan quality to improve as the growing economy balances the pressures from still high corporate indebtedness

* Expects economic growth in slovenia of 1.7% in 2016 and 2.3% in 2017, driven mostly by exports and government investments Source text : bit.ly/2awhH9P

