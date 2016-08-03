FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transocean reports qtrly adj profit $0.17 per share
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transocean reports qtrly adj profit $0.17 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly contract drilling revenues decreased $193 million sequentially to $918 million due primarily to lower rig utilization and dayrates

* Contract backlog was $13.7 billion as of july 2016 fleet status report

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $64 million, $0.17 per diluted share

* Qtrly total revenue $943 million versus $1,884 million

* Q2 revenue view $925.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
