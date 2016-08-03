FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime Q2 adjusted FFO shr $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford prime reports second quarter 2016 results

* Ashford hospitality prime inc says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 1.6% to $221.29 during q2

* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 adjusted ffo shr $0.60

* Ashford hospitality prime inc sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr

* Ashford hospitality prime inc says q2 adjusted funds from operations was $0.60 per share

* Ashford hospitality prime inc - intends to provide an update on unsolicited offer it received from weisman group on thursday's conference call

* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 shr view $0.32 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 ffo shr view $0.66 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

