a year ago
BRIEF-Terraform Power received letter from Sunedison to terminate interest payment agreement
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power received letter from Sunedison to terminate interest payment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Received a letter from Sunedison purporting to terminate interest payment agreement dated as of July 23, 2014

* Agreement was entered into as part of a suite of contemporaneous documents comprising Sunedison's sponsorship of Terraform Power

* Sunedison agreed to pay amounts equal to portion of each interest payment on Terraform Power Operating LLC's senior notes due 2023,2025

* Sunedison agreed to pay amounts with 1st interest payment on Aug 1, 2015, continuing through scheduled interest payment on Aug 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

