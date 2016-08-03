FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Bird Corp says received non-binding proposal from American Securities
August 3, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blue Bird Corp says received non-binding proposal from American Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Announced that on July 20, special committee of its board of directors received a non-binding proposal from American Securities LLC

* American Securities proposal states that it is based on a valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 per share of company common stock

* ASP BB Holdings LLC would acquire all of remaining equity of co that ASP BB Holdings does not currently own, excluding stock held by management

* Board of directors forms special committee; legal counsel and financial advisor selected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

