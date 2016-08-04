BRIEF-Fitch says spectrum tussle in SE asia to step up telecom competition

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Impending spectrum allocations in 2h16 will intensify telecom rivalries and shape 4g competition in indonesia, singapore and malaysia

* "telecom operators are facing increasing challenges of high capex investments and spectrum inadequacy, thanks to proliferation of data services"

* Spectrum tussle in se asia to step up telecom competition

* Smaller spectrum allocation in 900mhz band for singapore telecommunications, starhub , m1 will result in them raising capex in next two years Source text for Eikon: nFIT969328 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)