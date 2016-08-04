FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent H1 net profit group share jumps to 1.32 billion euros
#Communications Equipment
August 4, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent H1 net profit group share jumps to 1.32 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent :

* H1 group revenues were 6,096 million euros ($6.79 billion) in first half of 2016, a 9 pct decrease compared to year-ago period

* H1 net income group share 1.32 billion euros versus loss of 145 million euros year ago

* Gross margins were 35.3 pct in first half of 2016, compared to 34.7 pct in year-ago period

* Positive results in H1 were primarily attributable to activation of some deferred tax assets, for 2.4 billion euros

* In H1, recorded impairment charges of 489 million euros related to termination of one of our licensing agreements with Qualcomm

* Mobile networks division was hurt by lower levels of activity across regions, particularly North America and Greater China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
