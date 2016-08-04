BRIEF-Haldex board recommends shareholders accept ZF bid

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab :

* Board of directors of Haldex unanimously recommends that shareholders of Haldex accept offer by ZF

* ZF is offering sek 100.00 per Haldex share which corresponds to a total offer value of approximately SEK 4,411 million

* Completion of offer conditional on shareholders accepting offer to such an extent that ZF becomes owner of shares in Haldex representing more than 90% of total

* No decisions have been made on integration of Haldex within ZF group, including as regards changes to employees or management

* Acceptance period of offer is expected to commence on or around 22 August 2016, expire on or around 30 September 2016

* ZF has reserved right to in whole or in part waive these and other conditions for completion of offer

* Board has also taken into account that offer is clearly superior to offer from SAF-Holland Further company coverage: