BRIEF-Rheinmetall reports 10 pct sales rise in H1

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall Says:

* Consolidated sales grow adjusted for currency effects 10 percent to 2,599 million euros ($2.90 billion) in H1 2016

* Says strong sales growth in defence of 19 % to 1,250 million and positive operating earnings

* Says automotive increases sales after good second quarter to 1,349 million, profitability with 8.3 % at persistently high level

* Says for the defence sector, sales are expected to grow to around 2.8 billion after just under 2.6 billion in 2015

* Says defence sector profitability is expected to continue increasing, with a forecasted return on sales of between 4.5 % and 5.0 % based on operating earnings before interest and taxes

* Says operating earnings for the group increase by 24 million (30 %) to 103 million

* Q2 sales was 1.295 billion eur, ebit 65.1 million, net profit 32.9 million

* Says order backlog in the group reaches 7.3 billion

* Says in 2016, rheinmetall expects the growth to continue and sales to rise by more than 5 % to around 5.5 billion

* Says expects global automotive production to rise by 3.2 % this year to around 2.7 billion eur

* Says anticipates further improvements in group earnings in fiscal year 2016

* Says automotive return expected to be about 8 % in 2016

* Says taking into account holding costs of around 20 million, this results in an expected return of about 6% for the rheinmetall group

* Reuters poll avg for Rheinmetall Q2 sales was 1.295 bln eur, EBIT 65.1 mln, net profit 32.9 mln Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros)