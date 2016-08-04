FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rheinmetall reports 10 pct sales rise in H1
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 4, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rheinmetall reports 10 pct sales rise in H1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall Says:

* Consolidated sales grow adjusted for currency effects 10 percent to 2,599 million euros ($2.90 billion) in H1 2016

* Says strong sales growth in defence of 19 % to 1,250 million and positive operating earnings

* Says automotive increases sales after good second quarter to 1,349 million, profitability with 8.3 % at persistently high level

* Says for the defence sector, sales are expected to grow to around 2.8 billion after just under 2.6 billion in 2015

* Says defence sector profitability is expected to continue increasing, with a forecasted return on sales of between 4.5 % and 5.0 % based on operating earnings before interest and taxes

* Says operating earnings for the group increase by 24 million (30 %) to 103 million

* Q2 sales was 1.295 billion eur, ebit 65.1 million, net profit 32.9 million

* Says order backlog in the group reaches 7.3 billion

* Says in 2016, rheinmetall expects the growth to continue and sales to rise by more than 5 % to around 5.5 billion

* Says expects global automotive production to rise by 3.2 % this year to around 2.7 billion eur

* Says anticipates further improvements in group earnings in fiscal year 2016

* Says automotive return expected to be about 8 % in 2016

* Says taking into account holding costs of around 20 million, this results in an expected return of about 6% for the rheinmetall group

* Reuters poll avg for Rheinmetall Q2 sales was 1.295 bln eur, EBIT 65.1 mln, net profit 32.9 mln Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.