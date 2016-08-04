FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baywa H1 consolidated revenues up at EUR 7.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baywa H1 consolidated revenues up at EUR 7.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Baywa AG :

* Consolidated revenues stood at almost 7.5 billion euros ($8.36 billion) after the first six months of the year, up 0.5 pct year on year

* H1 consolidated net income 14.7 million euros versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* H1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 8.6 million euros to a total of 55.3 million euros

* Given the current market environment and demand situation, we believe that a year-on-year increase in revenues and earnings is achievable

* The second half of the year should be a positive one overall, even though growth could weaken in individual business units

* All in all, the business development of Baywa group should improve in the second half of the year Source text - bit.ly/2azqSnA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.