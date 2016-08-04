FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN Group sees FY basic headline loss per share of 285-255 cents
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTN Group sees FY basic headline loss per share of 285-255 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* Update on trading statement for the six months ended June 30 2016

* MTN expects to report for HY 2016 a basic headline loss per share of between 285 cents and 255 cents

* In total net effect of Nigerian regulatory fine on current period was a negative impact of 474 cents per share for first half

* Underlying operational results for HY 2016 were further affected by under-performance of MTN Nigeria

* Says HY earnings were further negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses of 135 cps

* Relatively weaker operational performance of MTN South Africa, which is expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

