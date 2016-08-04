BRIEF-MTN Group sees FY basic headline loss per share of 285-255 cents

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :
* Update on trading statement for the six months ended June 30 2016
* MTN expects to report for HY 2016 a basic headline loss per share of between 285 cents and 255 cents
* In total net effect of Nigerian regulatory fine on current period was a negative impact of 474 cents per share for first half
* Underlying operational results for HY 2016 were further affected by under-performance of MTN Nigeria
* Says HY earnings were further negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses of 135 cps
* Relatively weaker operational performance of MTN South Africa, which is expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)