BRIEF-RSA Insurance says H1 post-tax profit of 91 mln pounds

Aug 4 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc

* Underwriting profit up 72%

* Operating profit up 20%

* Return on tangible equity1 12.8% - within our 12-15% medium term target, a year ahead of our expectations

* Record1 H1 group underwriting profit of £174m, up 72% (H1 2015: £101m)

* Weather and large losses £59m worse than planned and £49m worse than H1 2015

* Solvency II coverage ratio of 158% (31 December 2015: 143%), towards upper end of our target range of 130-160%

* Dividend policy unchanged: medium term ordinary dividend payout of 40-50% with additional `special` payouts where justified

* Underlying EPS 17.8p, up 29%

* Impact of Brexit will take time to play out, but RSA is well placed, with a majority of earnings in foreign currencies

* Group operating profit £312m up 20% (h1 2015: £259m)

* Group combined ratio of 94.3% (h1 2015: 96.4%)

* Post tax profit of £91m (H1 2015: £215m benefited from disposal gains)

* Our cost reduction programme remains on track to deliver in excess of £350m gross annualised savings by 2018 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)