Aug 4 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj :

* Q2 revenues from continuing operations increased by 11 pct year-on-year to 39.3 million euros ($43.8 million year ago)

* Q2 EBIT (IFRS) 4.6 million euros, representing 12 pct of revenues vewrsus 4.0 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8978 euros)