BRIEF-AA flags in-line trading, says Brexit to have minimal impact

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aa Plc :

* Trading in line with expectations and personal membership numbers stabilising

* Trading, which is in line with market expectations, is benefiting from ongoing transformation of AA

* Expect brexit to have a minimal effect on our business

* Expect disposal of Irish business to close shortly

* Insurance underwriter is progressing well and we recently launched home insurance underwriting, building on strength of our brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)