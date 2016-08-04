BRIEF-LSE CEO sees no immediate threat of euro-denominated clearing moving to EU

Aug 4 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Expect deal with Deutsche Boerse to close in first half on next year- CEO

* Such a complex merger would require significant stand in legal advice- CEO

* "Simply don't know" where HQ will be after Deutsche Boerse deals, but any decision will require shareholder approval - CEO

* Rolet sees no immediate threat of euro-denominated clearing moving to Euro Zone from London

* U.S. option for some activities if the UK loses access to the EU