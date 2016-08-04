BRIEF-Johnston Press says first-half adjusted revenues decline

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Says digital audience grew by 22.4% to an average monthly audience of 24.4m in H1 16

* Says print audience decline rates improved from q1, with weeklies now down 10.9% year on year (as at july 2) a 1.3% rise on ytd run rate

* Says H1 revenue decline to 4.7% in Q2 (14.5% Q1)

* Says adjusted revenues of £113.9m (h1 15: £126.1m) reflect a decline of 9.7% for period

* Says digital publishing advertising excluding classified increased 1.6% to £9.3m

* Says H1 adjusted profit before tax of £12.3m; statutory loss of £183.7m is a result of a non-cash impairment of £183.6m

* Says net debt reduced to £137.7m (from £146.1m at 2 january 2016)

* Says acquisition of i newspaper, has resulted in an increase in circulation revenue of £0.9m (2.3%) to £38.4m

* To reduce debt levels and cut financing costs further and prepare business for refinancing due by 2019

* Says interim results for 26 week period ended 2 july 2016

* Says group achieved adjusted ebitda for period of £25.5m, with cost savings substantially mitigating revenue declines.

* Says IAS19 pensions deficit reduced to £23.2m with increased liabilities more than offset by improved asset valuations

* Says too early to assess impact of vote to leave European Union on revenues