Aug 4 (Reuters) - Briox AB :

* Carries out private placement

* Totally issues 1,181,872 shares at 4.60 Swedish crowns each and 295,468 warrants

* Proceeds of about 5.5 million crowns ($643,042) before issuance costs in private placement

($1 = 8.5531 Swedish crowns)