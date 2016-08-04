FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AB InBev announces post-SABMiller deal leadership
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AB InBev announces post-SABMiller deal leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch InBev Sa

* Combined group will be headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and will have its global functional management office in New York.

* Executive board of management will be composed of zone presidents and functional heads, or 'chiefs,' reporting to Carlos Brito, AB InBev's Chief Executive Officer

* Intended that existing SABMiller hubs in Miami, Hong Kong and Beijing be phased out within a few months after completion

* Future of SABMiller Europe hub in Zug will be determined as part of process of sale of SABMiller's central and eastern european units

* Structure and leadership of combined group

* Mauricio Leyva of SABMiller, now managing director of SAB (Pty) Ltd., will join EBM as zone president, middle Americas.

* Combined group will be organized into nine geographical zones. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

