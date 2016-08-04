FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group acquires AXA company in Romania
August 4, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group acquires AXA company in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* Acquires AXA company in Romania

* Buyers are the two VIG Group companies BCR Life and Omniasig

* Purchase agreement for life insurance company AXA Life Insurance S.A. (AXA Life) was signed on August 3, 2016

* AXA Life generated more than 4.5 million euros ($5.01 million) gross premium income in 2015, primarily from traditional life insurance business Source text - bit.ly/2aU8IPG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

