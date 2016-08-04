BRIEF-Technopolis is planning rights issue and convenes EGM

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Proposes that EGM authorizes board of directors to decide on issuance of maximum of 75 million new shares in offering

* Says to convene EGM to to decide on an about 125 million euro ($139 million) rights issue

* Proceeds from offering will be used to improve solvency of company following acquisition of Gårda campus and to finance future organic growth projects and potential acquisitions

