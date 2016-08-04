FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baywa is winner of Brexit - CEO
August 4, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baywa is winner of Brexit - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Baywa CEO

* Says is economically a winner of Brexit

* Says currency effects after Brexit vote are positive for Baywa as a major grains dealer in UK

* Says to continue portfolio adjustments where profitability is not satisfactory

* Says to gradually and sustainably increase dividend

* Says renewable energy investors returned after short lull following Brexit vote, seeing much interest in wind and solar parks

* Says internationalisation not over yet, will focus on grains, fruit, renewable energy

* Says decided against joint venture in building materials business due to lack of synergy potential Further company coverage:

