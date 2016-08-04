FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amarin says FDA to amend SPA agreement for cardiovascular outcomes study
August 4, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amarin says FDA to amend SPA agreement for cardiovascular outcomes study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Amarin and FDA reaffirm concurrence on REDUCE-IT through special protocol assessment agreement amendment

* Continues to expect that DMC's 60%, 80% interim analyses will each result in a recommendation to continue reduce-it study as planned

* Amendment does not change primary endpoint or overall size of reduce-it study or company's prior guidance on timing

* Final efficacy analysis anticipated in 2018

* Secondary and tertiary endpoints of reduce-it study expanded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

