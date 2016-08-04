FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ball Q2 EPS $2.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $2.54

* Estimate is for full-year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $750 million to $850 million

* Early estimate is for full-year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $750 million to $850 million

* Aerospace contracted backlog exceeds $1 billion at end of q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plan to repurchase shares as soon as targeted capital structure is in range of 3.0 to 3.5 times net debt to comparable ebitda

* Comparable earnings per diluted share for q2 $1.05

* Qtrly net sales $2,030 million versus $2,172 million

* Though not precluded from repurchasing shares in near term, current plan is to reduce leverage as quickly as possible, continue dividend

* See path to doubling ball's long-term goal of 10 to 15 percent comparable diluted earnings per share growth over each of next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

