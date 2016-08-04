BRIEF-Quanta Services Q2 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr from continuing operations

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc :

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52 to $1.67 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.35 from continuing operations

* Expects a meaningful increase in revenues, margins and earnings during second half of 2016, as compared to H1 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.75 billion to $8.0 billion

* Qtrly revenues $1.79 billion versus $ 1.87 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $7.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S