FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Quanta Services Q2 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quanta Services Q2 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc :

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52 to $1.67 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.35 from continuing operations

* Expects a meaningful increase in revenues, margins and earnings during second half of 2016, as compared to H1 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.75 billion to $8.0 billion

* Qtrly revenues $1.79 billion versus $ 1.87 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $7.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.