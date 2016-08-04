FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iron Mountain Inc total reported revenue for Q2 were $884 mln vs $760 mln
August 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iron Mountain Inc total reported revenue for Q2 were $884 mln vs $760 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc Sees 2016 Normalized Ffo Shr C$2.15 To C$2.25

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* SEC filing

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures and investments $630 million - $670 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total reported revenues for Q2 were $884 million, compared with $760 million

* Maintaining 2017 dividend per share guidance of $2.20

* FFO (normalized) per share was $0.47 for q2

* Tightened its c$ adjusted oibda guidance for 2016 and updated FY FFO (normalized) per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $884.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue $3,450 million to $3,550 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $1.10 - $1.20

* Iron mountain Inc sees 2016 adjusted OIBDA c$1,075 to c$1,110 million

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $884.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
