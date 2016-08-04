FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management says previously disclosed it is named as defendant in various legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Previously disclosed that it has been named as a defendant in various legal proceedings - sec filing

* Parties have not yet filed settlement agreements with courts

* Proposed settlement of FSC securities class actions calls for a payment of $14.1 million to a settlement class

* Settlement class consists of persons, entities who purchased FSC stock during period from July 7, 2014 through Feb 6,2015

* Proposed settlement will be presented for approval to united states district court for district of Connecticut

* Proposed settlement of FSAM securities class action calls for a payment of $9.3 million to another settlement class

* $9.3 million payment to settlement class of persons, entities who bought FSAM stock in connection with FSAM’s IPO

* Co, other parties to FSC Securities class actions, among others entered into 3 agreements to settle the cases

* Approximately 99% of settlement amount will be paid from insurance coverage

* Proposed settlement provides for Fifth Street Management Llc’s waiver of fees for each of 10 qtrs starting in Jan 2018

* FSC, defendants further agreed that they would not oppose plaintiffs request for $5.1 million in attorneys fees and expenses Source text : bit.ly/2b54twq Further company coverage:

