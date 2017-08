Aug 4 (Reuters) - Americas Petrogas Inc :

* Americas Petrogas announces name change to Growmax Resources Corp

* Co's common shares will trade on TSX venture exchange under new trading symbol: GRO

* Says Expects Common Shares Will Commence Trading On Tsx-V under new name and "GRO" trading symbol on or about august 9, 2016