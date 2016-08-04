BRIEF-Time Inc quarterly diluted EPS $0.18

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Quarterly diluted EPS $0.18

* Quarterly adjusted diluted EPS $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenues $769 million versus $773 million

* Revises 2016 revenue outlook to flat to +1.5 percent, operating income of $215 million to $240 million, and adjusted OIBDA to $400 million to $430 million

* FY2016 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $95 million to $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: