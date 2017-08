Aug 4 (Reuters) - Patheon Nv:

* Announced redemption of all outstanding 8.75%/9.50% senior PIK toggle notes due may 2020 issued by JLL/Delta Dutch Pledgeco B.V.

* Redemption price includes $550 million in principal, 2.0 percent premium, and accrued and unpaid interest in amount of $12.3 million