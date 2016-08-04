FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Q2 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co :

* Q2 net sales were $392 million, an increase of $12 million compared with $380 million in same period in 2015

* Q2 billings were $413 million, a decrease of $23 million compared with $436 million in q2 of 2015

* Company lowers full year 2016 outlook for net sales and billings

* 2016 net sales are now expected to be between $1,485 and $1,555 million

* 2016 billings are now expected to be between $1,525 and $1,595 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $431.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2b4YSq3 Further company coverage:

