RPT-BRIEF-Securitas CEO raises N. America market growth fcast to 4 pct 2016

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Securitas CEO:

* Sees North America security services market up around 4 pct 2016 (pvs forecast around +3 pct)

* Sees Europe security services market up 3 pct 2016 (pvs forecast +2-3 pct)

* Says extraordinary sales account for close to 3 percentage points of 8 percent organic sales growth in Q2

* Says hopes to ink one or a few mid-size acquisitions in Europe in H2 within fire protection and technology-based surveillance

* Says demand related to Europe refugee situation accounts for bulk of extraordinary sales growth in Q2

* Sees Spain security services market up 1-2 pct 2016 (pvs fcast +0-1 pct)

* Sees France security services market up 1-2 percent 2016 (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Olof Swahnberg)