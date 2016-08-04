FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apache qtrly net loss of $244 million, or $0.65 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apache Says :

* Under The Full-Cost method, qtrly net loss would have been $1.58 per share

* Now expects to spend at the high end of its 2016 capital guidance range of $1.4 to $1.8 billion.

* When adjusted for certain additional items that impact comparability of results, q2 loss was $0.26 per share

* In North America onshore, production of 282,000 BOE per day while pro forma international, offshore production was 179,000 BOE per day in quarter

* "refrained" from significant development drilling in low commodity-price environment; turned focus to capital efficiency improvements

* Apache Corp qtrly revenue $1,382 million versus $2,246 million; qtrly oil and gas production revenue $1,386 million versus $1,991 million

* Q2 total average natural gas price $2.04 per MCF versus $2.14 per MCF in q1

* Apache says qtrly net loss of $244 million, or $0.65 per share

* Apache says qtrly total worldwide production of 535,000 boe per day and pro forma production of 461,000 boe per day

* "as oil prices have begun to show modest signs of improvement relative to the first quarter, apache is slowly deploying incremental capital "

* Recently added a rig in midland basin, is maintaining operations on two platform rigs in north sea, and accelerating strategic testing initiatives

* "on track to deliver production in line with the increased guidance provided last quarter"

* Q2 total average oil price per barrel $43.14 versus $31.62 per barrel in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

