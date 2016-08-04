BRIEF-DiaSorin Q2 net profit up 12.0 pct to EUR 29.4 mln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA :

* Q2 net profit 29.4 million euros ($32.73 million), up 12.0 percent year on year

* Q2 revenue 141.7 million euros versus 127.5 million euros a year ago

* Revises upwards the previous guidance on revenues and EBITDA for 2016, excluding the additional contribution resulting from the recent acquisition of the Focus Diagnostics' business

* FY 2016 revenues: sees growth between 6 percent and 7 percent at CER (Constant Exchange Rate) compared with 2015 (previous guidance: growth between 5 percent and 6 percent at CER)

* FY 2016 EBITDA: sees growth equal to around 9 percent at CER compared with 2015 (previous guidance: growth equal to around 8 percent at CER) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)