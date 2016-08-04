FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Regeneron says reimbursement situation improving in U.S. for Praluent - Conf Call
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regeneron says reimbursement situation improving in U.S. for Praluent - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ceo Says Co's Pipeline Can Address Many Opportunities Rare diseases, emerging infectious diseases and epidemics such as zika: conf call

* Regeneron says it has several drug candidates that have shown to be protective of the zika virus in animal models; company scaling up for human trials

* Regeneron says they are making progress in improving access and reimbursement for Praluent among u.s. Payers

* Regeneron says series of CMS proposals could lead towards physicians favoring the use of Roche's Avastin over eylea; impact of changes hard to predict

* Regeneron says it still remains a difficult reimbursement market for praluent with some countries awaiting (cardiovascular) outcomes data Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.