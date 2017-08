Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Cost of safety recall announced thursday will be recorded in q3 2016 adjusted pre-tax results

* Full-Year 2016 guidance is for total company adjusted pre-tax results to be greater than or equal to 2015

* Cost of safety recall announced thursday will be incurred primarily by north america business unit, is estimated to be about $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: