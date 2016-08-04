FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MBAC Fertilizer announces filing under companies' creditors arrangement act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MBAC Fertilizer Corp :

* MBAC announces filing under companies' creditors arrangement act in connection with the previously announced recapitalization transaction

* Applicants seeking appointment of Ernst & Young Inc as monitor to monitor business and affairs of applicants during CCAA process

* Co, co's units seeking appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. As monitor to monitor business and affairs of applicants during CCAA process

* Co, Unit filed application in connection with implementation of deal similar to that previously announced to reduce debt, increase financial flexibility

* Unsecured creditors of co to get either combination of restructured debt of MBAC, shares of mbac or 5.5 pct of their claim in cash

* MBAC will indirectly acquire all of shares of GB Minerals Ltd and Stonegate Agricom Ltd

* Operations of MBAC, its units intended to continue as usual, suppliers during restructuring process expected to be met in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

